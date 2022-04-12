Lone robber in daring gold shop heist

Police cordon off the Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop in the Lotus department store in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima after the armed robbery there on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A lone robber held up a gold shop on the ground floor of Lotus department store in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon and made off with gold necklaces worth about 4.5 million baht.

The incident was filmed by security cameras.

The man, tall and thin, wearing a long-sleeve shirt with black stripes, black jeans and covering his face with a black woolen cap, walked into Yaowarat gold shop about 1.20pm.

He pulled out a handgun and yelled, "This is a robbery. I have a gun."

The man jumped over a showcase and quickly swept gold necklaces from a tray into a bag, then ran out of the shop and fled on a motorcycle without a licence plate.

The actual robbery took only about 20 seconds.

A gold shop employee told police the robber took 51 gold necklaces each of 3-baht weight, or 153-baht weight in total, worth about 4.5 million baht.

Police investigators were examining security camera video to identify and track down the culprit.