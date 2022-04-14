24,134 new Covid cases, 115 more deaths

A woman wearing a face mask during the Covid-19 outbreak takes a selfie against the Bangkok skyline on the 314m-high glass skywalk on the observation deck of the King Power MahaNakhon building in Bangkok on Wednesday. (AFP photo)

The country registered 24,134 more Covid-19 cases and 115 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with 23,015 new cases and the 106 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on -day morning.

There were 24,009 local cases and 125 imported cases.

On Wednesday, 26,997 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,973,003 Covid-19 cases, including 1,749,568 cases this year, with 3,716,789 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,510 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,812 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.