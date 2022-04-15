Chiang Mai records most daily accidents, injuries

Divers try to rescue a driver after his pickup veered off a curve and plunged into a swamp in Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

Chiang Mai logged the most accidents and injuries on Thursday in a road toll update that also saw Lampang and Sa Kaeo leading the nation in the number of deaths.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said on Friday Thailand had 324 accidents leading to 332 injuries and 41 deaths on Thursday.

During the 24-hour period, the northern province of Chiang Mai had the highest number of accidents and injuries, at 14 and 16, respectively. Lampang and Sa Keo provinces recorded the most road deaths, at three each.

The daily figures on Thursday were reported as the seven-day campaign on road safety during the Songkran festival reached midday after the counting started on Monday and ends on Sunday.

The country reported 1,195 road accidents, with 41 killed and 1,185 injuries from Monday to Thursday.

Chiang Mai also reported the most accumulated accidents, at 44, while Nakhon Si Thammarat led the accumulation of injuries, at 43, and Lampang had the most accumulated deaths, at seven. Sixteen provinces remained fatality-free.

Speeding was blamed as the major cause of road accidents and motorcycles led other types of vehicles in the crashes.

Department director-general Boontham Lertsukheekasem said on Friday that attention remained on roads in districts and villages as most holidaymakers continued to celebrate the festival in places closer to home.

The long holiday ends on Sunday, with authorities expecting more travellers on the roads again from Friday afternoon to end their homecoming or vacations.