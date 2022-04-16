Section
More freed from gangs in Cambodia

published : 16 Apr 2022 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

A further 68 Thai nationals rescued in recent crackdowns on call centre gangs operating in Cambodia arrived in Thailand through Sa Kaeo on Friday.

They were screened for Covid-19 and grouped into two categories, said assistant national police chief, Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn.

One group was for those seen as victims lured by the gangs to work illegally in Cambodia. The other group was for those who colluded with the gangs, which had defrauded victims in Thailand.

After responding to job adverts posted online, these people had crossed illegally into Cambodia where they were taken to call centre gangs' dens in Phnom Penh or Preah Sihanouk. There, they were forced to scam others.

