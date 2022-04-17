Full Moon Party draws over 10,000 revellers

SURAT THANI: Haad Rin beach on the Pha-ngan island off this southern coastal province was packed with more than 10,000 tourists, most of them foreigners, for the Full Moon Party under the theme "Back to the Roots" on Saturday night - thanks to the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The road leading to the beach from the boat pier back to live.



Along both sides of the road were shops selling drinks and beverages, body-painting kiosks and stalls selling various kinds of dresses.



Led by Suthipong Klai-udom, the deputy governor, Vicharn Junthawichit, the Pha-ngan district chief, and Pol Col Panya Niratimanond, the Pha-ngan district police chief, more than 60 administrative officials, marine police, tourist police and immigration police were deployed to maintain law and order.



The party went on smoothly throughout the night.



After the party was over, most of the tourists returned to the main land on the Ko Pha-ngan - Ko Samui - Don Sak route by Raja Ferry services. Some of them continued to stay on the island.



On Saturday, Raja Ferry announced that the boats for the 8.00am, 11.00am, 2.00pm and 5.30pm trips were fully booked. It had to arrangers two more trips, departing Don Sak at 12.30pm and 6.30pm.



Manop Sae Tiew, a Ko Pha-ngan resident, said the return in a large number of foreign tourists indicated the Full Moon Party was still in their minds after a long suspension.



"Ko Pha-ngan's beaches are most beautiful on full moon nights. We also have many other attractions which must be preserved. The party went on without problems last night. I believe the next party, scheduled for May 16, would definitely draw even more tourists," he said.



The last Full Moon Party on Ko Pha-ngan was on Feb 8, 2020 at the onset of the first outbreak of Covid-19 in the kingdom.





