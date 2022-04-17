Democrat Prinn granted bail in sexual offence cases

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi arrives at the Bangkok South Criminal Court in a police van on Sunday to hear the court's decision on his bail request. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok South Criminal Court on Sunday granted bail to former Democrat Party leader Prinn Panitchpakdi after he was charged with sexual offences in three separate cases.

Lumpini police investigators on Sunday morning filed a request with the court via a video conference to detain the politician for further investigation for 12 days from April 17-28.



Mr Prinn has been charged in three separate cases - two for indecent assault and the other for rape.



The court agreed with the police request.



Mr Prinn then filed a request for bail, which the court agreed to provided he post a 200,000 baht surety for each of the two indecent assault cases and 300,000 baht for the rape case.



The bail was granted under the condition that he is prohibited from travelling abroad without court permission. The Immigration Police Bureau would be informed of the court order.