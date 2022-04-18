Thousands of drivers put on probation

An electronic monitoring bracelet is fitted on an offender. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

A total of 7,925 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence or reckless driving during the "seven dangerous days" of the Songkran Festival and placed on probation by the courts, Department of Probation director-general Witthawal Sunthornkachit said on Monday.

The seven days were from April 11-17.

He said 7,141 were charged with drink-driving, 765 with driving under the influence of illicit drugs and 19 with reckless driving.

Of the 7,141 on drink-driving charges, 13 were also ordered by the court to wear an electronic monitoring device and prohibited from leaving their homes for seven days from 7pm-5am - 10 of them in Ubon Ratchathani and three in Sukhothai.

Mr Witthawal said the number of drivers charged with drink-driving was up by 1,080 from 6,061 in 2021 during the same period.

He said all of those found guilty of drink-driving would undergo evaluation. Those found to be at risk of becoming addicted to alcohol would be sent to a medical facility run by the Public Health Ministry for treatment.

Those found to be at risk of repeating the offence would be put in a camp for rehabilitation and behavioural adjustment for three consecutive days. They would also have to report regularly to probation officials and perform public services for a set period, Mr Witthawal said.