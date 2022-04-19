Armed holdup at gold shop in Pattani

The lone robber as seen in a security camera recording at the gold shop in the Big C superstore in Pattani on Monday night. (Photo supplied)

PATTANI: An armed man robbed a gold shop at the Big C superstore in Muang district on Monday night and made off with 15-baht weight of gold necklaces, police said.

Pol Col Yanpong Ubonban, the Muang Pattani police chief, said the Yang Hub Teng gold and jewellery shop in the Big C superstore in tambon Rusa Milae was held up about about 7pm.

Security camera recordings showed a man aged 25-35, about 170 centimetres tall and wearing a black shirt, black trousers, a wide-brim hat and a face mask. He walked past the gold shop several times before going up to the counter and threatening the female employee with a handgun, believed to be a 9mm.

The robber grabbed gold necklaces from a showcase and ran out of the building, fleeing on a green Honda Wave motorcycle in the direction of downtown Pattani.

The thief had taken nine gold necklaces, 15-baht weight in total, police said.

Police were tracking down the robber.