Probe into airport storm damage

The damaged Don Mueang airport service hall is seen here following a storm on Monday during which heavy rain caused the collapse of a wall and part of the roof of the new passenger building. (Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul)

The Ministry of Transport is investigating the damage at a new passenger hall at Don Mueang airport after it was hit by a heavy storm on Monday evening, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and strong winds resulted in the building's guttering being unable to hold a build-up of water that led to the partial collapse of the roof and walls.

The building's core structure, however, was not affected by the damage.

Construction of the airport's 207.1-million-baht service hall building was completed in June 2020, with the aim of accommodating large numbers of tourists to ease crowding in the international passenger terminal.

However, the building has yet to open due to the pandemic.

Mr Saksayam said the ministry has invoked the National Government Organisation Act to form a panel, chaired by deputy transport permanent secretary Pisak Jitviriyavasin, to look into the matter.

The panel will examine contracts and details of the construction of the airport's service hall building including damage appraisal and an analysis of the incident.

Also, the panel will set guidelines for Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) to carry out repairs on the building in line with engineering standards in line with the construction contract.

In case the repair process takes longer than the contract period, the AoT must sign a contract with the contractor to carry out the repairs, Mr Saksayam said.

The AoT's senior executive vice president, Kerati Kijmanawat, was appointed chairman of the panel.

AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said the inspection may take 15-30 days.