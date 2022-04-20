Section
20,455 new Covid cases, 128 more deaths
Thailand
General

20,455 new Covid cases, 128 more deaths

published : 20 Apr 2022 at 07:53

writer: Online Reporters

People gather for Covid-19 vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The country registered 128 more Covid-19 fatalities and 20,455 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 129 coronavirus-related fatalities and 16,891 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 20,361 local cases and 94 imported ones.

On Tuesday, 25,933 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 191,743 others were receiving treatment (down from 197,349 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,084,299 Covid-19 cases, including 1,860,864 this year, with 3,865,293 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,263 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,565 so far this year.

