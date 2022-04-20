Ranger killed, one wounded by army officer during quarrel

Police at the Nong Fa rice congee shop in Yala's Muang district after the shooting in which a ranger was killed and another wounded by an army officer during a quarrel early on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: An army sergeant-major was shot dead and a volunteer ranger wounded by an army officer during a quarrel at a restaurant in Muang district early on Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at 1.54am at the Nong Fa rice congee shop on Chong Rak road in tambon Sateng.



Police later arrested Lt Pojjarin Wangkhunprom, of the 3rd Battalion of the 152nd Infantry Regiment.

He allegedly shot Sgt Maj Thawat Wongplai, deputy leader of Ranger Company 4614, killing him on the spot.



Ranger volunteer Achatchanon Laising, also of Ranger Company 4614, was also shot by Lt Pojjarin. He was wounded and was admitted to Yala Hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting occurred during a quarrel.

Lt Pojjarin was initially charged with murder, attempted murder and carrying a firearm in a public place without proper reason.

The police investigation was continuing.