Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ranger killed, one wounded by army officer during quarrel
Thailand
General

Ranger killed, one wounded by army officer during quarrel

published : 20 Apr 2022 at 14:05

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Police at the Nong Fa rice congee shop in Yala's Muang district after the shooting in which a ranger was killed and another wounded by an army officer during a quarrel early on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Police at the Nong Fa rice congee shop in Yala's Muang district after the shooting in which a ranger was killed and another wounded by an army officer during a quarrel early on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: An army sergeant-major was shot dead and a volunteer ranger wounded by an army officer during a quarrel at a restaurant in Muang district early on Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at 1.54am at the Nong Fa rice congee shop on Chong Rak road in tambon Sateng.

Police later arrested Lt Pojjarin Wangkhunprom, of the 3rd Battalion of the 152nd Infantry Regiment.

He allegedly shot Sgt Maj Thawat Wongplai, deputy leader of Ranger Company 4614, killing him on the spot.

Ranger volunteer Achatchanon Laising, also of Ranger Company 4614, was also shot by Lt Pojjarin. He was wounded  and was admitted to Yala Hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting occurred during a quarrel.

Lt Pojjarin was initially charged with murder, attempted murder and carrying a firearm in a public place without proper reason.

The police investigation was continuing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Vietnam plans 24-hour take-down law for 'illegal' social media content

HANOI/SINGAPORE: Vietnam is preparing new rules requiring social media firms to take down content it deems illegal within 24 hours, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

14:43
World

Sanctioned billionaire Tinkov slams ‘insane war’ in Ukraine

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, the sanctioned founder of the digital lender TCS Group Holding Plc, slammed the war in Ukraine in a curse-filled rant on Instagram, a rare example of a prominent businessman publicly criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

14:14
Thailand

Ranger killed, one wounded by army officer during quarrel

YALA: An army sergeant-major was shot dead and a volunteer ranger wounded by an army officer during a quarrel at a restaurant in Muang district early on Wednesday morning, police said.

14:05