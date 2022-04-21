NACC warns of hacked info

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said on Wednesday its website had been hacked and key information leaked.

The NACC said it was alerted by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, which informed it that information published by the NACC in 2019 can now be found on hacking websites including RaidForums.

The information pertained to a list of assets and liabilities for 780 accounts and the associated investigations made by the NACC.

The NACC said these websites allowed Google account users to revise the details.

Some of it then did not match the original information on the NACC website.

The NACC also found the names of individuals who were not account owners on the list of assets and liabilities nonetheless appeared on the hacker websites.

With this in mind, the NACC has warned netizens against accessing any other websites for information regarding its investigations except the official site at nacc.go.th