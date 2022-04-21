Section
Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists
Thailand
published : 21 Apr 2022 at 10:05

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he backs an "Air Travel Bubble" scheme to boost post-pandemic tourism between Thailand and India.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Air Travel Bubble scheme is a joint project endorsed by both public and private sectors to encourage more Indians to visit Thailand.

Before the pandemic, there were almost 2 million Indian tourists a year coming to the kingdom, generating 86 billion baht in revenue.

Recently travel restrictions have eased so it's important to revive Thai-India tourism, he said.

"The government expects the scheme to promote tourism by sales endorsement, travel privileges and organising activities both in Thailand and India.

"The scheme will assure tourists that Thailand is ready to welcome international travellers," he said. It is still unclear how many people it will attract.

The premier, the spokesman said, added he was content with the overall bilateral cooperation between Thailand and India.

