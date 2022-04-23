'Missing' family flew to Turkey

Narumon (centre) and Nirut are seen with their two children. (Photo: Sri Samrong Rescue)

Police have found the possible whereabouts of a "missing" family of four whose relatives lost contact with them before Songkran. They flew from Suvarnabhumi airport to Istanbul on the night of April 10.

Pol Lt Gen Akaradet Phimonsri, the chief of Police Region 6, said immigration police in Sukhothai checked their database to see if Nirut and Narumon Boonchu, both 41, and their children, aged 12 and 7, had left the country.

It is unclear whether they are still in Istanbul or have moved to another destination.

They have not been heard from since leaving their home in tambon Ban Rai of Sukhothai's Sri Samrong district on April 6.

The information provided by the immigration office showed the family flew to Turkey and have not yet returned to Thailand, Pol Lt Gen Akaradet said.

Pol Maj Gen Amornsak Kasemsiri, commander of Sukhothai Provincial Police, claimed Mr Nirut had since contacted his relatives to inform them the family was safe.

However, the oldest daughter, who is studying in Chiang Mai and remains in Thailand, said she has not had any contact with them.

Police suspect the family could have fled due to them being about 10 million baht in debt. However, no creditor has come forward to press any charges against them, Pol Maj Gen Amornsak said.

Officers also found the couple's pickup truck at a used car dealership in Udon Thani. After selling it, they apparently used a white Toyota Altis, which is now parked at their home.

The police said a younger sister of Nirut drove the car back to their home, explaining that her brother bought it as a gift for his eldest daughter after she passed a university entrance exam to study in Chiang Mai. Police are continuing with their investigations.