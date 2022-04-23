Police crack down on 'happy water' in Pattaya

One suspected trafficker held after raids to curb use of drug cocktail popular in nightspots

Police officers question Sarayuth Boonmalee, 28, after his arrest during a series of raids on 15 locations in Pattaya to curb the spread of “happy water” drug cocktails. (Photo supplied)

PATTAYA: Police have stepped up heir “happy water”, a new kind of illegal drug cocktail whose use has become rampant in nightspots in this beach resort town. One suspected trafficker has been arrested and more are being sought.

The arrest followed an investigation into the activities of gang that was selling the drug at entertainment venues in Pattaya, said Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sanguanpokhai, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

Happy water is made by mixing other drugs — typically a combination of ecstasy, methamphetamine, diazepam, caffeine and tramadol (a painkiller) — and dissolving the powder in hot water or mixing it with sweetened drinks, he said.

The resulting concoction has psychoactive effects, with users feeling euphoric but not exhausted. It is popular among Thai and foreign visitors to Pattaya nightspots, said Pol Lt Gen Sarayut.

NSB officers have been seeking two Thais and one foreigner believed linked to the local happy water trade. They apprehended Sarayuth Boonmalee, 28, alias Onn, at Tawaen beach on Koh Lan in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Saturday morning. He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Feb 21 for colluding in having illicit drugs with intent to sell.

The suspect’s role was to deliver the drug to customers at local nightspots, investigators said.

Officers have seized two houses, one car, three motorcycles and other valuables worth more than 9 million baht from the suspect.

During questioning, Mr Sarayuth confessed to the charges, they said. He is being held in NSB custody for further legal action.