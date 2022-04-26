Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
75 illegal migrants found at Ayutthaya workers' camps
Thailand
General

75 illegal migrants found at Ayutthaya workers' camps

published : 26 Apr 2022 at 14:26

writer: Sunthon Pongpao

Officials inspect a workers' camp at an industrial estate in Uthai district, Ayutthaya province, on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
Officials inspect a workers' camp at an industrial estate in Uthai district, Ayutthaya province, on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

AYUTTHAYA: Seventy-five illegal migrants were found at workers' camps in an industrial estate in Uthai district on Tuesday.

Local officials, territorial defence volunteers and a special operation team launched an inspection at the industrial estate in tambon Nong Nam Som at 6.30am.

After the inspection, they found 86 migrants in the worker's camps. They were from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Only 11 of them entered the country legally and had work permits, while 75 others had no work permit or travel documents.

They were held in custody pending legal action for illegal entry and other charges.

Members of a special operation team examine a workers' camp in an industrial estate in Uthai district, Ayutthaya, on Tuesday morning.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Gotta bounce: Some spiders catapult away after sex to avoid death

WASHINGTON: Sometimes there are pretty valid reasons for leaving right after sex.

15:43
Sports

Liverpool to face Crystal Palace in Singapore

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in Singapore as part of their pre-season tour of Asia in July, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

15:24
Thailand

'Reckless' charges

Six people have been charged with recklessness causing death, giving false statements and concealing evidence over the drowning of actress Nida "Tangmo" Patcharaveerapong on Feb 24.

14:45