75 illegal migrants found at Ayutthaya workers' camps

Officials inspect a workers' camp at an industrial estate in Uthai district, Ayutthaya province, on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

AYUTTHAYA: Seventy-five illegal migrants were found at workers' camps in an industrial estate in Uthai district on Tuesday.

Local officials, territorial defence volunteers and a special operation team launched an inspection at the industrial estate in tambon Nong Nam Som at 6.30am.

After the inspection, they found 86 migrants in the worker's camps. They were from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Only 11 of them entered the country legally and had work permits, while 75 others had no work permit or travel documents.

They were held in custody pending legal action for illegal entry and other charges.