Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New special envoy for Myanmar named
Thailand
General

New special envoy for Myanmar named

published : 26 Apr 2022 at 18:56

writer: Post Reporters

Pornpimol Kanchanalak, adviser to the foreign affairs minister. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Pornpimol Kanchanalak, adviser to the foreign affairs minister. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has appointed Pornpimol "Pauline" Kanchanalak, one of the foreign minister's advisers, as its special envoy for relations with Myanmar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday that Ms Pornpimol was given the post in part due to her extensive knowledge of the neighbouring country, which would ease the ministry's workload.

Asked if Ms Pornpimol's new role would overlap with her other duties, Mr Don said she would only be taking responsibility for certain designated tasks.

The foreign minister said she has already played a key role as the ministry's adviser, but she was limited in terms of joining discussions with high-ranking officers from overseas. Her new position will lift those curbs, he said, adding such an appointed position is common in the European Union.

According to Mr Don's designation order, Myanmar is strategically important to Thailand in terms of geopolitics, economy, society and national security. Therefore, Ms Pornpimol will closely monitor foreign affairs in Myanmar to make sure they align with the ministry’s policy.

She will also coordinate with other agencies and the private sector, serve as a Thai delegate international meetings and report to the minister of foreign affairs, said Mr Don.

She is due to perform her new role at the Office of the Foreign Affairs Minister and will have at least one assistant.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank

Energy prices have surged since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and, along with other commodities, are likely to remain at "historically high" levels through 2024, endangering economic growth, the World Bank warned Tuesday.

20:12
Business

Where will Elon Musk get cash for Twitter?

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for US$44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.

19:28
Thailand

New special envoy for Myanmar named

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has appointed Pornpimol "Pauline" Kanchanalak, one of the foreign minister's advisers, as its special envoy for relations with Myanmar.

18:56