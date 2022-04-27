Former boxer caught for stealing bag of Briton in Krabi

A tourist tries to retrieve his bag from a thief who is fleeing on a motorcycle at Ao Nang Beach in Krabi in the early hours of April 24. The thief, who turned out to be a former boxer, is caught. (Capture from a clip posed by Krabi TV Online)

KRABI: A former popular boxer has been arrested for allegedly stealing a British tourist's bag at Ao Nang beach last week.

Police apprehended Suwit "Fai" Phuengsom, 31, of Krabi’s Koh Lanta district, at a house in Muang district on Wednesday on charges of theft and carrying a knife in public.

The arrest followed a complaint by British tourist Fraser William, 23, that he left his bag on the beach as he and his friend went for a swim around 2.50am on April 24. He later saw a middle-aged man took his bag and was about to flee on a motorcycle. The tourist ran to the man and tried to push the bike, but the thief managed to escape.

The bag contained 5,000-baht cash, credit cards and a key to the tourist's hotel room, according to Krabi police.

Police inspected the scene and examined security camera footage to gather evidence. After the suspect was identified, police on Tuesday sought approval from the Krabi provincial court to arrest Mr Suwit. He was hiding in a house in Muang district.

A search of the house found clothes Mr Suwit wore, and the bike used during the robbery. The suspect sustained bruises on his right knee after a brief fight with the tourist.

The suspect admitted to police that he was the person who stole the bag at Ao Nang beach. He was taken to Ao Nang police station for legal action, Thai media reported.

Pol Col Somsak Thongkliang, investigation chief of Krabi police office, said Mr Suwit was a former well-known boxer known as “Den Saenchai’’.