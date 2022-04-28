Section
14,437 new Covid cases, 127 more deaths
Thailand
General

14,437 new Covid cases, 127 more deaths

published : 28 Apr 2022 at 07:52

writer: Online Reporters

A child shows a V sign during his Covid-19 vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The country registered 127 more Covid-19 fatalities and 14,437 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 125 coronavirus-related fatalities and 14,887 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 14,360 local cases and 77 imported ones.

On Wednesday, 18,509 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 158,768 others were receiving treatment (down from 162,967 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,224,008 Covid-19 cases, including 2,000,573 this year, with 4,036,969 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,271 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,573 so far this year.

