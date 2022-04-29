Summer storm warning for upper Thailand, Bangkok

An official talks to the owner of the damaged house in Phitsanulok province on Friday, after a storm and gusty wind brought her house down on Thursday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail are forecast for the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains including Bangkok, and the East from today to Monday.

The Meteorological Department warned on Friday that the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand will strengthen until Monday, while a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the North and the Northeast from Sunday to Monday.

With these conditions, outbreaks of thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail are expected in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East, according to the agency's weather report.

People are advised to stay away from large trees, billboards and unsecured structures during this period.

On Friday, affected areas include 11 provinces in the North, all provinces in the Northeast, 15 provinces in the Central Plains, including Bangkok, and all provinces in the East.

On Saturday and Sunday, 12 provinces in the North, the entire Northeast, 15 provinces in the Central Plains, including Bangkok, and all eastern provinces will be affected.

On Monday, 12 provinces in the North, eight provinces in the Northeast, 11 provinces in the Central Plains, including Bangkok, and all provinces in the East will be hit.

On Thursday night, storms and hail pounded Khon Kaen, Phitsanulok and Nakhon Ratchasima, damaging many houses.

In Khon Kaen, Peerapong Muenpong, head of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, said on Friday that storms and hail damaged more than 200 houses in Waeng Yai, Ban Phai, Nong Rua and Nong Song Hong districts.

Officials were surveying damage in other areas, he added.

In Phitsanulok, more than 50 houses in four tambons in Muang districts were damaged with roofs blown away when storms and heavy rain hit the areas on Thursday night.

Local leaders and provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office officials on Friday morning surveyed damage in the affected areas.

In some areas, storms brought down some power poles and big trees.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, storms and gusty winds lashed out some areas in Bua Yai, Phimai and Kaeng Sanam Nang districts on Thursday evening.

Local authorities were surveying damage to houses and other structures in the affected areas.