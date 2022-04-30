Abusive navy trainer to be discharged

Vice Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, says an instructor who allegedly punished new recruits by forcing them to drink semen will be discharged. (Navy photo)

The navy has jailed an instructor who allegedly punished new recruits by forcing them to drink semen and will then discharge him for a serious breach of military discipline.

Petty Officer Second Class Taksin Ngokpilai was earlier transferred to an inactive post pending an investigation into the allegations, said Vice Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin, a Royal Thai Navy spokesman.

A navy fact-finding panel ruled the allegation had grounds, prompting an order to detain PO2 Taksin for 30 days, the spokesman said.

As the act was found to have seriously sullied the reputation of the military, PO2 Taksin will also be discharged later, he added.

In addition, the offender’s superiors are expected to be held accountable for his actions.

The commander of the Royal Thai Marine Corps’ Security Department will be punished for seven days while the head of the department’s command and service company will be punished for 15 days, according to the navy.

Adm Somprasong Nilsamai, the Royal Thai navy chief, stressed that all supervisors must ensure that instructors behave appropriately and take care of recruits properly, Vice Adm Pokkrong said.

The incident took place at a naval training camp in Sattahip district of Chon Buri in October last year.

The case came to light after a Facebook account named “Khon Khao Muang Pathum” uploaded a video depicting an instructor punishing a conscript by forcing him to drink semen mixed with fish sauce.

The conscripts in the video were recently discharged after completing their six months in the military.