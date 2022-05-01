Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Woman killed, husband injured in road accident
Thailand
General

Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

published : 1 May 2022 at 15:49

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Driver Kittipong Suwanamporn sits by his overturned pickup after it crashed into a tree, killing his wife, in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province on Saturday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Driver Kittipong Suwanamporn sits by his overturned pickup after it crashed into a tree, killing his wife, in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province on Saturday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A woman was killed and her husband injured when a pickup they were travelling in veered off a road, hitting a roadside power post and tree in Thong Pha Phum district late on Saturday night.

Pol Capt Udomwit Chubuathong, a Thong Pha Phum police duty officer, identified the woman as Nichaporn Pencheevakul, 22, and her husband as Kittipong Suwanamporn, 23. Both worked at a restaurant at Vajiralongkorn Dam.

The accident occurred in front of the headquarters of the Lat Ya Task Force in tambon Tha Khanun on the road from Thong Pha Phum market to Vajiralongkorn Dam.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the pickup, a black Mitsubishi Triton, was moving in the direction of the dam at high speed when it veered off the road, crashed into a power post and a tree and overturned. 

The woman was killed instantly and her husband, the driver, was slightly injured.

The body of the woman was sent to Thong Pha Phum Hospital for an autopsy.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Japan, Vietnam affirm respect for sovereignty amid Ukraine war

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Sunday affirmed respect for the sovereignty of states and warned against the use of weapons of mass destruction as the war in Ukraine continues.

15:53
Thailand

Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

KANCHANABURI: A woman was killed and her husband injured when a pickup they were travelling in veered off a road, hitting a roadside power post and tree in Thong Pha Phum district late on Saturday night.

15:49
World

Risking jail and Church ire, Russian priests condemn Ukraine conflict

Father Georgy Edelshtein is keen to debate those who disagree with his opposition to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

15:46