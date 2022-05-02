Section
Norwegian man rescued from burning house in Phuket
Thailand
General

published : 2 May 2022 at 09:39

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Firefighters and rescuers arrive at the house of Norwegian Knut Olsen in Muang district of Phuket province to put out a fire on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: An elderly Norwegian man was rescued from a burning house early on Monday, police said.

Pol Capt Supotpong Chuaydu, deputy investigation chief of Wichit police station, said the incident occurred at about 4.30am at house No 69/408 in Soi 3/2 of the Phuket Village Chaofa 2 Housing Estate in tambon Wichit, Muang district.

Officials and rescuers from tambon Wichit Municipality in Muang district arrived at the house to find plumes of smoke billowing from the windows.

They broke into the house and found the Norwegian man, Knut Olsen, 77, lying unconscious inside. He was alone in the house and was believed to have inhaled smoke while asleep.

A white female poodle was found dead in the house.

The rescuers carried the man from the house and gave him first aid before sending him to Dibuk Hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control shortly afterwards.

An initial examination indicated the fire started in an air conditioner and spread quickly to the ceiling, generating thick smoke. 

Police said a thorough examination of the house would be made on Tuesday to establish the cause of the fire and assess the damage.

