Norwegian man rescued from house on fire in Phuket

PHUKET: Disaster prevention and mitigation officials and rescuers from Tambon Wichit Municipality in Muang district rescued an elderly Norwegian man from a house which was on fire early on Monday, police said.

Pol Capt Supotpong Chuaydu, deputy investigation chief of Wichit police station, said the incident occurred at about 4.30am at house No 69/408 in Soi 3/2 of the Phuket Village Chaofa 2 Housing Estate in tambon Wichit, Muang district.



The officials rushed to the house after being reported that a fire had broken out inside it. On arriving there, they saw plumes of smoke coming out of the house.



They broke into the house and found the Norwegian man, Olsen Knut Rolf, 77, lying unconscious inside. He was alone in the house and believed to have inhaled smoke while sleeping.



A white female Poodle was also found lying dead in the house.



The rescuers helped the man out of the house for first-aid before sending him to Dibuk Hospital for treatment.



The fire was brought under control shortly afterward.



From an initial examination, the fire started from an airconditioner and spread quickly to the ceiling, sending smoke out of the house.



Police said a thorough examination of the house would be made on Tuesday to establish the cause of the fire and assess the damage.