Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Norwegian man rescued from house on fire in Phuket
Thailand
General

Norwegian man rescued from house on fire in Phuket

published : 2 May 2022 at 09:39

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

PHUKET: Disaster prevention and mitigation officials and rescuers from Tambon Wichit Municipality in Muang district rescued an elderly Norwegian man from a house which was on fire early on Monday, police said.

Pol Capt Supotpong Chuaydu, deputy investigation chief of Wichit police station, said the incident occurred at about 4.30am at house No 69/408 in Soi 3/2 of the Phuket Village Chaofa 2 Housing Estate in tambon Wichit, Muang district.

The officials rushed to the house after being reported that a fire had broken out inside it. On arriving there, they saw plumes of smoke coming out of the house.

They broke into the house and found the Norwegian man, Olsen Knut Rolf, 77, lying unconscious inside. He was alone in the house and believed to have inhaled smoke while sleeping.

A white female Poodle was also found lying dead in the house.

The rescuers helped the man out of the house for first-aid before sending him to Dibuk Hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control shortly afterward.

From an initial examination, the fire started from an airconditioner and spread quickly to the ceiling, sending smoke out of the house.

Police said a thorough examination of the house would be made on Tuesday to establish the cause of the fire and assess the damage.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Norwegian man rescued from house on fire in Phuket

PHUKET: Disaster prevention and mitigation officials and rescuers from Tambon Wichit Municipality in Muang district rescued an elderly Norwegian man from a house which was on fire early on Monday, police said.

09:39
Business

Qantas to launch longest non-stop passenger flight

SYDNEY: Qantas announced on Monday it will launch the world's longest non-stop commercial flight, with passengers set to spend 19 hours in the air travelling from Sydney to London by the end of 2025.

08:45
Thailand

9,331 new Covid cases, 84 more deaths

The country registered 9,331 more Covid-19 cases and 84 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

08:36