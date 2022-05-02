Section
Thailand
General

8m meth pills seized from SUV after accident

published : 2 May 2022 at 16:01

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

A policeman searches an SUV for methamphetamine pills after it was towed to Chakrarat police station in Chakrarat district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police seized about 8 million methamphetamine pills from a sport utility vehicle that overturned in an accident in Chakrarat district on Monday morning, the Narcotic Suppression Bureau (NSB's) Division 4 deputy commander Pol Lt Col Yuthana Sangthong said.

The officer said NSB police had followed the SUV, a Bangkok-registered black Toyota Fortuner, from Khong Chiam district in Ubon Ratchathani province along Highway 226 (Ubon Ratchathani-Nakhon Ratchasima) after receiving a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs had been smuggled into the country from neighbouring Laos and would be transported further inside the country.

Two men were travelling in the SUV.

At Nong Nok Kwak, the Moo 7 village in tambon Chakrarat, the police found the SUV had overturned. The two men had disappeared, leaving the vehicle behind.

The SUV was hauled to Chakrarat police station. In a search, 18 bags, each containing about 440,000 meth pills - about 8 million in total - were found in the vehicle.

An investigation was underway to find the drug smugglers.

