9,721 new Covid cases, 77 more deaths

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus leaves following morning prayers at the Foundation of the Islamic Centre of Thailand mosque during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Suan Luang district in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

The country registered 9,721 more Covid-19 cases and 77 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with 9,331 new cases and 84 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Monday morning.

There were 9,670 local cases and 51 imported cases.

On Sunday, 20,145 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,281,536 Covid-19 cases, including 2,058,101 cases this year, with 4,134,191 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,778 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,080 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.