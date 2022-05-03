Couple caught with meth after police pursuit

Police arrest Chaowaring Kangla and his wife Angkhana Liewplod and seize 131,300 meth pills found in their pickup truck in the southern province of Surat Thani on Monday. (Photo supplied)

SURAT THANI: Police arrested a married couple and seized 131,300 methamphetamine pills found in their possession following a car chase in Tha Chana district.

Police had set up a checkpoint on the South-bound side of Highway 41 in Tha Chana district on Monday after being informed that a large quantity of drugs would be moved through there.



They signalled a four-door Isuzu pickup to stop for a search. The driver instead made a rapid U-turn and sped off in the direction of Lamae district in adjoining Chumphon province.



Police gave chase, following closely behind the fleeing pickup, which turned off the highway into an oil palm plantation at Moo 3 village in tambon Suan Taeng, Lamae district.



Police forced the pickup to stop and the driver, Chaowarin Kangla, 25, and his wife Angkhana Liewplod, 24, were arrested.



A search of the vehicle found three bags containing 65 packages with a total of 131,300 meth pills concealed under the front seat.



The couple were charged with having illicit drugs in possession with intent to sell. They and the drugs were handed over to Lamae police station for legal proceedings.