Thailand
General

Weapons, meth pills found in Narathiwat house

published : 3 May 2022 at 14:22

writer: Waedao Harai

Officials inspect firearms, gun parts and ammunition found during a search of a house in Rangae district, Narathiwat, on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
NARATHIWAT: Drugs, several firearms, gun parts and ammunition were found during a search of a house in Rangae district of this southern border province, police said on Tuesday.

It followed information uncovered during an intelligence operation, police said.

Officials searched a house at Buke Muning, the Moo 4 village in tambon Marubo Tok, under the eyes of Kittipong Ampan, the Rangae district chief, Col Taweerat Banjathikul, commander of the 45th Ranger Regiment, and Pol Col Piyapat Thongphanlertkul, the Rangae police chief.

Peerapol Wannaris, 38, from Narathiwat's Yingo district, was arrested.

The searchers found 170 methamphetamine pills, one AK-102 rifle, four long shotguns, an 11mm pistol, M-16 rifle parts and assorted ammunition.

The weapons' serial numbers were being checked against registration records. 

