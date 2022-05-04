Canadian wanted for Sandhu murder dies in plane crash

A security camera photo shows two men, one of them believed to be Gene Lahrkamp, beginning their approach to the car park where Jimi Sandhu was killed at Rawai beach in Muang district of Phuket on Feb 4. (Photo supplied)

A Canadian wanted by police for the murder of an Indian gangster in Phuket has died in a plane crash in Canada.

CBC reported on Tuesday that one of the four men killed in a plane crash near Sioux Lookout, Ontario, on Saturday was identified by police in Ontario and British Columbia as Gene Lahrkamp.

He was in a small Cherokee passenger plane that crashed while en route from Dryden to Marathon in Ontario, according to CBC.

A spokesperson of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia said Lahrkamp, 36, did not have outstanding warrants in Canada, but the agency did not have information about what he was doing in Ontario, it added.

Mr Lahrkamp and another Canadian, Matthew Dupre, 36, are wanted in court warrants issued in Phuket for allegedly murdering Jimi "Slice" Sandhu in the parking lot of a beachfront resort at Rawai beach on Feb 4.

Mr Dupre was arrested in the Canadian city of Edmonton, Alberta, on Feb 20 and Thai authorities are seeking his extradition to Thailand. He is under detention at the Alberta Court.