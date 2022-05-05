Seven arrests over forced labour on fishing boats

Police coordinate raids to suppress the use of forced labour on fishing boats, at their Command and Control Operations Centre in Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

Police arrested seven people for alleged involvement in the use of forced labour on fishing boats, during raids in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Chanthaburi provinces on Thursday morning.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote said they apprehended five alleged suppliers of forced labour, a fishing boat captain and a fishing boat owner. Three other suspects remained at large.

The raids followed an investigation into the case of three Thai workers repatriated from Malaysia on Sept 3, 2021.

They had been forced to work on a fishing boat seized in Malaysian waters. The boat operated only with illegal forced labour, without oversight from authorities.