Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Seven arrests over forced labour on fishing boats
Thailand
General

Seven arrests over forced labour on fishing boats

published : 5 May 2022 at 15:12

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police coordinate raids to suppress the use of forced labour on fishing boats, at their Command and Control Operations Centre in Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)
Police coordinate raids to suppress the use of forced labour on fishing boats, at their Command and Control Operations Centre in Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

Police arrested seven people for alleged involvement in the use of forced labour on fishing boats, during raids in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Chanthaburi provinces on Thursday morning.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote said they apprehended five alleged suppliers of forced labour, a fishing boat captain and a fishing boat owner. Three other suspects remained at large.

The raids followed an investigation into the case of three Thai workers repatriated from Malaysia on Sept 3, 2021.

They had been forced to work on a fishing boat seized in Malaysian waters. The boat operated only with illegal forced labour, without oversight from authorities.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Seven arrests over forced labour on fishing boats

Police arrested seven people for alleged involvement in the use of forced labour on fishing boats, during raids in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Chanthaburi provinces on Thursday morning.

15:12
World

UK voters head to polls with historic N.Ireland result predicted

LONDON: Polls opened across the UK on Thursday in local and regional elections that could prove historic in Northern Ireland and heap further pressure on embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

14:45
Business

China’s Covid rules batter business confidence: EU Chamber

BEIJING: China's strict zero-Covid policy has led to a plunge in confidence among European companies operating in the country as supply chains are tangled, revenue projections fall and staff leave, according to a business group survey released Thursday.

14:45