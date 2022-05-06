7,705 new Covid cases, 62 more deaths

A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccination shot at Sea Complex Bangpoo Convention Center in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 62 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,705 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 54 coronavirus-related fatalities and 9,790 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 7,695 local cases and 10 imported ones.

On Thursday, 11,252 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 97,672 others were receiving treatment (down from 101,281 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,308,319 Covid-19 cases, including 2,084,884 this year, with 4,181,671 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,976 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,278 so far this year.