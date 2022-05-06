Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
7,705 new Covid cases, 62 more deaths
Thailand
General

7,705 new Covid cases, 62 more deaths

published : 6 May 2022 at 07:49

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccination shot at Sea Complex Bangpoo Convention Center in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccination shot at Sea Complex Bangpoo Convention Center in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 62 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,705 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 54 coronavirus-related fatalities and 9,790 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 7,695 local cases and 10 imported ones.

On Thursday, 11,252 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 97,672 others were receiving treatment (down from 101,281 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,308,319 Covid-19 cases, including 2,084,884 this year, with 4,181,671 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,976 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,278 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

Credit Suisse details long-term trends

Credit Suisse issued an analysis of long-term global trends that can lead to advantageous business and investment opportunities.

08:03
Thailand

7,705 new Covid cases, 62 more deaths

The country registered 62 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,705 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

07:49
Property

Supalai forecasts full recovery of condo market

Buoyed by the comeback of tourist arrivals and export growth, the condo market for the rest of this year is projected to fully recover, particularly the middle to upper-end segments, says SET-listed developer Supalai.

06:22