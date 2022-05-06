Ad agency apologises for promotional video

Intersect Design Factory has apologised for a controversial video posted on Lazada 5.5 promotions featuring two women, one in a wheelchair, as part of a promotion for the online commerce platform.

Managing-director Thitahnun Lhaoweerarpuch said in a statement on Thursday night that Lazada hired the company to produce promotional videos, and one of them presented an inappropriate scenario which hurt the feelings of some viewers.

The agency was extremely sorry and apologised to society and Lazada and took sole responsibility, he said. Intersect Design had no intention of making fun of anyone's behaviour or physical condition.

In the 82-seconds video, two women discussed discounts on goods available via the Lazada platform.

One of the two was in a wheelchair, and wearing Thai traditional clothing and adornments. The one standing angrily accused the sitting one of taking her blouse, and said she should instead buy clothes at a discount from the online platform.

The standing woman says she will hit the other woman first, as punishment, because she cannot stand up. The person sitting suddenly gets up out of the wheelchair, saying she can stand up, and laughs.

Lazada said in a statement it was "aware of the content that was posted by KOL Nara. Intersect Company, who worked with KOL on creating content for this post, has issued an apology to the public and to Lazada, taking responsibility for the inappropriate content".

"Lazada does not condone any content that mocks others ,including those with disabilities. This is absolutely unacceptable and a serious breach of Lazada's values, of being respectful and inclusive," it said.