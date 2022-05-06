Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ad agency apologises for promotional video
Thailand
General

Ad agency apologises for promotional video

published : 6 May 2022 at 11:42

writer: Online Reporters

Intersect Design Factory has apologised for a controversial video posted on Lazada 5.5 promotions featuring two women, one in a wheelchair, as part of a promotion for the online commerce platform.

Managing-director Thitahnun Lhaoweerarpuch said in a statement on Thursday night that Lazada hired the company to produce promotional videos, and one of them presented an inappropriate scenario which hurt the feelings of some viewers.

The agency was extremely sorry and apologised to society and Lazada and took sole responsibility, he said. Intersect Design had no intention of making fun of anyone's behaviour or physical condition.

In the 82-seconds video, two women discussed discounts on goods available via the Lazada platform.

One of the two was in a wheelchair, and wearing Thai traditional clothing and adornments. The one standing angrily accused the sitting one of taking her blouse, and said she should instead buy clothes at a discount from the online platform.

The standing woman says she will hit the other woman first, as punishment, because she cannot stand up. The person sitting suddenly gets up out of the wheelchair, saying she can stand up, and laughs.

Lazada said in a statement it was "aware of the content that was posted by KOL Nara. Intersect Company, who worked with KOL on creating content for this post, has issued an apology to the public and to Lazada, taking responsibility for the inappropriate content".

"Lazada does not condone any content that mocks others ,including those with disabilities. This is absolutely unacceptable and a serious breach of Lazada's values, of being respectful and inclusive," it said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+7,705 Covid cases

The daily death toll rose to 62 on Thursday, from 54, but confirmed new coronavirus cases continued their downward trend, health officials reported on Friday.

13:15
Business

Japan launches food export initiative with Thailand

Japan has launched a trading platform in Bangkok to increase exports of Japanese foodstuffs to Thailand and further promote Japanese cuisine in the kingdom.

12:59
World

Dirty tricks mar last days of Philippine election campaign

MANILA: Philippine election rivals traded allegations of dirty tricks and vote-rigging Friday, in the final stretch of an acerbic campaign that is tipped to bring the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos to power.

12:50