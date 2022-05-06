Five elephants found dead in sinkhole

The remains of five elephants are found in a large sinkhole in an old mining area inside a forest reserve in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo supplied)

The decomposed remains of five elephants have been found in a sinkhole at old abandoned mine in a forest reserve in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province.

Anan Phophan, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 3, on Friday said the discovery was reported by the head of Cha-ee village, Moo 7 in tambon Chalae of Thong Pha Phum district. Villagers found the dead elephants while they were gathering wild forest products.

Officials from the Lam Khong Ngu national park went to investigate. The find was in the Pha Khao Phra Ruesi and Pha Khao Borae forest reserve. They found the rotten, largely skeletal remains of five elephants in a sinkhole – two adults, one adolescent and two calves.

The animals were believed to have died at least two months ago. Their gender was not known.

The area is an abandoned mining site, and the land has subsided. There ware several sinkholes in the area and they pose a danger to animals and humans alike, according to a report submitted to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Local leaders were told to post warning signs in the area.