Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Five elephants found dead in sinkhole
Thailand
General

Five elephants found dead in sinkhole

published : 6 May 2022 at 16:06

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The remains of five elephants are found in a large sinkhole in an old mining area inside a forest reserve in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo supplied)
The remains of five elephants are found in a large sinkhole in an old mining area inside a forest reserve in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo supplied)

The decomposed remains of five elephants have been found in a sinkhole at old abandoned mine in a forest reserve in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province.

Anan Phophan, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 3, on Friday said the discovery was reported by the head of Cha-ee village, Moo 7 in tambon Chalae of Thong Pha Phum district. Villagers found the dead elephants while they were gathering wild forest products.

Officials from the Lam Khong Ngu national park went to investigate. The find was in the Pha Khao Phra Ruesi and Pha Khao Borae forest reserve. They found the rotten, largely skeletal remains of five elephants in a sinkhole – two adults, one adolescent and two calves.

The animals were believed to have died at least two months ago. Their gender was not known. 

The area is an abandoned mining site, and the land has subsided. There ware several sinkholes in the area and they pose a danger to animals and humans alike, according to a report submitted to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Local leaders were told to post warning signs in the area.

A park official looks at the rotten bodies of the five elephants found in a large sinkhole in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi. (Photo supplied)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Five elephants found dead in sinkhole

The decomposed remains of five elephants have been found in a sinkhole at old abandoned mine in a forest reserve in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province.

16:06
Thailand

Surin reopens Chong Chom crossing to Cambodia

SURIN: The Chong Chom checkpoint on the border with Cambodia reopened on Friday, two years after it was closed by the arrival of the Covid-19 epidemic.

15:17
Thailand

Army: Runaway groom a bogus soldier

A runaway groom who abandoned his bride on their wedding day in Prachin Buri province was not a soldier serving in the South, as he had claimed to be, a Royal Thai Army spokeswoman said on Friday.

13:52