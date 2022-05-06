Two Vietnamese boats seized, 14 crew arrested

The two Vietnamese boats are caught fishing in Thai waters off Songkhla. (Photo supplied)

SONGKHLA: Two Vietnamese fishing boats were intercepted and 14 crew members arrested by a navy patrol vessel on Thursday for illegally fishing in Thai waters off Songkhla province.

The boats were pair trawling and were spotted by HTMS Thai Muang about 4.30 am on May 5 about 120 nautical miles from a safe water buoy off the coast of Songkhla, the 2nd Naval Area Command said. Fourteen people were detained and taken to Songkla naval base for questioning.

The trawlers left Vietnam's Ca Mau on May 1 and were operating in the Thai waters for four days when they were intercepted, the navy said. The crews were charged with illegal fishing and related offences under the Fisheries Act. Their boats were impounded.

It was the 10th time the 2nd Naval Area has arrested foreign fishing boats this fiscal year. A total of 14 boats have been intercepted and seventy people on board them arrested and charged.