Man falls to death from sugar palm tree

PHITSANULOK: A man fell to his death from a sugar palm tree he had climbed up to tap palm milk at a village in Wat Bot district on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Suthep Madit, a Wat Bot police duty officer, said police and rescue workers rushed to Suan Pan village in tambon Tha Ngam after the incident was reported to them at 9.30am.



They found the man lying dead on his back under a sugar palm tree, about 50 metres tall, with bruises all over the body.



He was later identified as Sangwan Amdat, 65, a villager of Moo 7 village in tambon Tha Ngam.



Relatives told the police that Sangwan left his home early in the morning in his daily routine for to tap palm milk. They became worried when he did not return home by 9am and went out to look for him. They found his body under a sugar palm tree.



They believed Sangwan had fallen to his death.



The body was sent to Wat Bot Hospital for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.