Myanmar man dies in Surat Thani flash flood, more rain forecast

Workers repair a bridge damaged by heavy rain in Surat Thani province on Saturday. A road between Chaiya and Tha Chang districts was cut off after the bridge was damaged. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A Myanmar national has been killed after he was washed away by sudden floods that damaged three districts in the southern province.

Authorities found the body of the 30-year-old Myanmar man, identified as Sai Chan, on Saturday. He had been reported missing after driving a motorcycle through floodwater in Tha Chang district the same day, the Pubic Relations Department reported on Sunday.

Tha Chang, Chaiya and Wipawadi districts were inundated by heavy rains on Saturday. Wipawadi was hit the hardest, according to a report from the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office.

The office said on Sunday the flooding in the three districts had subsided and authorities were removing debris in order to reopen roads damaged by the downpours.

However the Meteorological Department warned that more heavy rainfall that could trigger flooding in the southern region over the next two days due to the spillover into Thailand of cyclone Asani, which is gathering pace in the Bay of Bengal.