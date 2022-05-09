DES to sue over 'offensive' ad

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) will file a case against all parties involved in a controversial Lazada advertisement seen as an insult to the monarchy.

Noppawan Huajaiman, spokesman for the ministry, on Sunday said DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn has ordered officials to collect evidence for the case.

It plans to file a complaint with the Technology Crime Suppression Division against all parties involved in the video ad on Monday, Ms Noppawan said.

"The case will serve as an example for other businesses that this type of advertising is divisive to society," she said.

The ad, part of Lazada's 5.5 campaign, showed social media influencer Aniwat Prathumthin, or Nara Crepe Katoey, joking around with Thidarat Chaokuwiang, a wheelchair-bound woman.

Chaiwut: Orders evidence collection

The ad, shown on Ms Nara's TikTok page, drew criticism from netizens who said it was mocking disabled people and royalists, asserting Ms Thidarat's outfit was offensive and her actions intentionally targeted the royal family.

Since the video sparked the controversy, netizens have urged users to delete the Lazada app from their phones. The hashtag #banlazada was trending among Twitter users in Thailand on Sunday.

Lazada had hired Intersect Design Factory, a media agency, to make the ad. Both companies have since issued apologies over the incident and removed the ad.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, government spokesman, said he was sad when he saw the ad.

He urged people, especially influencers, to think twice before behaving in a manner that can be perceived as offensive or divisive.

Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, an activist group, has also lodged a complaint against Ms Nara, Intersect Design Factory and Lazada Thailand for creating an ad that mocked the disabled and the monarchy, Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, deputy chief of Technology Crime Suppression Division, said.

He said Mr Srisuwan is accusing them of violating the lese majeste law.

Police will look into the evidence and coordinate with the DES ministry, Pol Col Siriwat said.

Arnon Klinkaew of a pro-monarchy association on Sunday also filed a case against the three with the police.

Thais and advertising agencies should follow ethics listed by the Advertising Association of Thailand, including by presenting lawful and true content, creating moral and responsible advertisements and building trust in advertisements, Mr Arnon said.