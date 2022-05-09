Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Boy was blinded by staph infection, not Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand
General

Boy was blinded by staph infection, not Covid-19 vaccine

published : 9 May 2022 at 17:23

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew, on right, at the press conference on Monday after doctors reported a 12-year-old boy had been blinded by an infection of golden staph, not as a consequence of a second Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
Phuket governor Narong Woonciew, on right, at the press conference on Monday after doctors reported a 12-year-old boy had been blinded by an infection of golden staph, not as a consequence of a second Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A 12-year-old boy reported to have become blind after receiving a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine had in fact lost his sight from a bacterial infection that spread to the optic nerve and the sphenoid sinus, doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital said on Monday.

They called a press conference to present their findings and deny that Nonthapat Sae Ong, 12, became blind as a consequence of receiving a second shot of Pfizer vaccine on Nov 15 last year.

They said the boy was blinded by an infection of staphylococcus aureus bacteria, which is also known as golden staph.

Nonthapat was first admitted to Thalang Hospital on Dec 6 and transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital the same day for treatment of an eye infection.

Seven days before being admitted to hospital he had blisters on his right shin. Three days later he had a high fever. Two days before being admitted he had swollen eyes and blurred vision. 

The doctors went into detail about the medical treatment.

They concluded that the boy had acute sinusitis after being infected with staphylococcus aureus bacteria and the bacterial infection spread to the optic nerve and the sphenoid sinus, leading to the loss of his sight. He was discharged from the hospital on Jan 10.

Governor Narong Woonciew later gave extra details.

He said that after he received a report on the boy becoming blind the chief of Thalang district was instructed to coordinate with state agencies in arranging visits to the family and follow-up treatment.

"What we are most concerned about is how to help this boy, who has become blind, continue with his life and schooling.

"We have talked about treatment and rehabilitation according the wishes of his parents. The provincial social development and human security office, in cooperation with the Phuket welfare home, will take the boy for further treatment at Siriraj Hsopital in Bangkok.

"He will then undergo rehabilitation at Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai district," Mr Narong said.

The office of social development and human security had contacted the Thalang district chief, the district education office and the director of the boy's school to discuss assistance for the boy.

The boy was registered as a disabled person on Feb 11 and was now entiled for a monthly allowance of 1,000 baht, the governor said.

The provincial office of social develoment and human security would continue to cover the boy for medical expenses and his studies at a school for the disabled, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Picture improves

The Public Health Ministry lowers the Covid-19 alert one level as new cases and deaths continue to decline.

18:59
World

Putin defends Ukraine offensive as Russia marks Victory Day

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Monday defended Russia's offensive in Ukraine and blamed Kyiv and the West, as he looked to use grand Victory Day celebrations to mobilise patriotic support for the campaign.

17:45
Business

Singapore asks firms to hire locals amid foreigner shortage

Singapore appealed for firms to hire more locals as a pandemic-driven fall in foreign workers, together with an easing of virus curbs, continues to drive the city-state’s worst labour shortage in over two decades.

17:39