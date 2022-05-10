Retired soldier killed in collision

The overturned pickup lies across Highway 323 in Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district after colliding with a car on Tuesday morning. The car driver was killed. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: An elderly retired soldier was killed when the car he was driving and a pickup collided in Sai Yok district early on Wednesday.

The accident occurred about 5.20am at kilometre marker 111+850 on Highway 323 in tambon Tha Sao. A Toyota Rivo pickup loaded with flowers and a Toyota Soluna collided, Pol Maj Kiatisak Kerdchok, Sai Yok duty officer, said.

Aree Kerdpan, 39, the driver of the pickup, told police he was coming from Bangkok, delivering flowers to markets in Thong Pha Phum and Sangkhla Buri districts.

He did not know what actually happened, he said, but after the collision the pickup ended up lying on its side across the road. He was only slightly injured. The front of the pickup was badly damaged.

The Toyota Soluna ran off the road and hit a teak tree. The driver was killed.

Rescuers used a hydraulic jack to pry open th door and extract the body trapped in the driver's seat. The dead man was Sampan Chandee, 77, a retired army sergeant major from Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district.

The body was sent to Sai Yok Hospital for an autopsy.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident before deciding what charges should be laid.