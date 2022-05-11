Man murdered at wedding party

The scene of the murder at a wedding party in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Nopphitam district on Tuesday night, still cordoned off by police on Wednesday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man was stabbed to death at a wedding party in Nopphitam district on Tuesday night, police said.

Pol Col Veerachat Khuhamuk, the Nopphitam police chief, said the victim was attacked without warning by a man who arrived on a motorcycle about 9.45pm, at a house in Moo 4 village in tambon Nopphitam.



Police called to the wedding house found Diam Yangkaew, 58, dead on the ground in a pool of blood. He had been stabbed many times in the body.



Witnesses told the police that Diam arrived late at the party from another wedding, and began drinking with a few other guests at a table.



Shortly afterwards, another man arrived on a motorcycle. He walked right up to Diam and stabbed him repeatedly with a sharp-pointed knife, in front of the guests. He then fled.



Police suspect the two men had quarrelled at the other wedding.



A man identified as Prasit Praditsorn later surrendered to police.