Chinese embassy: Lazada ad unacceptable

The Lazada’s semi-automatic fulfilment warehouse in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district. (Photo: Lazada Thailand)

The Chinese embassy says the controversial promotional video for Chinese-owned Lazada posted on TikTok early this month is unacceptable.

The embassy expressed its opinion on its Facebook page on Friday. It attributed gthe remark to an unnamed "spokesperson".

"The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has noticed the incident and shares the same view that the content in the video is unacceptable," the statement said.

The embassy was apparently reacting to a promotional video produced for the Lazada 5.5 promotion campaign on May 5-6. The e-commerce platform is a unit of the giant Chinese company Alibaba.

Transgender influencer Aniwat Prathumthin, better known by her online alias of Nara Crepe Katoey, was contacted by media agency Intersect Design Factory Co to perform in the ad, which was shown on her TikTok account.

The video featured Nara and a wheelchair-bound woman, identified as Thidarat Chaokuwiang, joking with each other.

The online advert drew fierce criticism from many netizens, who saw them as mocking the disabled. Some also believed the outfit worn by the disabled character was an oblique reference to the royal family.

The agency and Lazada have apologised for the content.

On May 9, army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae issued an order prohibiting all troops, units and organisations under his command from buying products sold through Lazada's online platform in protest at the video. He emphasised that the army was duty-bound to protect the royal institution.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters, air force and navy and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha echoed the army's stance. Officials were ordered to consider legal action over the incident.