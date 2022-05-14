Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Amlo freezes assets of alleged temple fraudster
Thailand
General

Amlo freezes assets of alleged temple fraudster

published : 14 May 2022 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) has frozen assets worth more than 92 million baht held by five people including a man accused of embezzling some 190 million baht intended for a temple renovation project.

The freeze order, issued on May 10, covers 14 items held by Apirat Jayankura Na Ayudhya and four other people following a Crime Suppression Division (CSD) investigation into alleged fund embezzlement.

Mr Apirat was believed to be a close acquaintance of the late abbot of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, Somdet Phra Wannarat, who died on March 15.

The suspected embezzlement occurred while the monk was receiving treatment for gall bladder cancer at Chulalongkorn Hospital.

The frozen assets included Bentley, Porsche, Volvo and Tesla cars, two condominium units and several bank accounts. The luxury cars were among assets seized by the CSD during the March 23 arrest of Mr Apirat.

CSD deputy commander Pol Col Anek Taosuphap said yesterday Amlo is looking at other suspected ill-gotten items.

He said the CSD has divided the investigation against Mr Apirat into four cases with one of them wrapped up and forwarded to prosecutors on May 9.

The case involves the alleged falsification of documents and fund embezzlement at a temple in Ayutthaya, Pol Col Anek said, adding that the investigations into the three other cases are almost complete.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+6,736 cases

Thailand had 54 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,736 new cases during the previous 24 hours, with another 6,651 positive results from antigen tests.

08:53
World

'New era'

The US president said a first summit in Washington with Asean leaders marked the launch of a "new era" in the relationship between the United States and the 10-nation bloc.

08:35
Business

Hoteliers downbeat

Tourism operators received a lukewarm response to the four-day holiday this weekend as the economic downturn derails travel decisions.

07:00