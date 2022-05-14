Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall
Thailand
General

Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall

Romanian woman slips while taking picture from Na Muang

published : 14 May 2022 at 21:42

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Na Muang waterfall is a popular attraction near the centre of Koh Samui. (Photo supplied)
Na Muang waterfall is a popular attraction near the centre of Koh Samui. (Photo supplied)

SURAT THANI: A 23-year-old Romanian tourist fell to her death from Na Muang waterfall on Koh Samui after she slipped while taking a photo on Saturday.

The incident was reported around 3pm. Rescuers were sent to the scene and checked the woman’s pulse but she was unresponsive, said Chayapon Intarasupa, the mayor of Koh Samui district.

Her male friend told the rescuers that the woman was taking a photo on the edge of the fourth level of the waterfall before she fell and hit her head on a rock on the second level. There were large wounds on the back of her head.

The tourist was identified as Nane-Iosana Bodea, a Romanian national who lived in Austria. She was staying at the Bang Po Village hotel in tambon Mae Nam on the north side of the popular resort island.

Her body was sent to Koh Samui Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On Nov 14, 2019, Bastien Palmier, a 30-year-old French tourist, plummeted to his death from the same waterfall after he was trying to take a selfie while standing too close to the edge.

There are signs warning people of the dangers of Na Muang waterfall.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall

SURAT THANI: A 23-year-old Romanian tourist fell to her death from Na Muang waterfall on Koh Samui after she slipped while taking a photo on Saturday.

21:42
Thailand

Sarng Anacot Thai thinks big in South

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The new Sarng Anacot Thai Party, founded by former key members of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), hopes to win at least one seat in each province in the South in the coming general election.

20:25
Thailand

German tourist missing in Phuket

PHUKET: Police and local authorities are searching for a 76-year-old German tourist who has been missing in Phuket since May 9.

18:46