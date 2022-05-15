Thais vie to open Asean health emergency hub

Thailand is vying to be the spot chosen for the new Asean Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED), said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday.

He was speaking while attending the 15th Asean Health Ministers Meeting (AHMM) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

Six Asean member nations have expressed support for Thailand in the selection process, in which the kingdom is competing with Indonesia and Vietnam, said the minister. Asean leaders had approved a proposal to open ACPHEED, which will serve as a centre of excellence and regional hub to strengthen Asean's regional capabilities to handle public health emergencies and emerging diseases.

Asean health ministers yesterday discussed a draft agreement on issuing a health certificate for people travelling from one country to another in Asean, while these countries still have to deal with Covid-19, he said. Mr Anutin said he had emphasised the importance of strengthening the region's health system and resilience to new health threats and emergencies.

The Asean Post-2015 Health Development Agenda, pertaining to new Asean public health strategies and operation plans for implementation until 2025, was also approved, he said. Asean health ministers also issued joint remarks affirming their determination to support the development of Asean's public health system, he said.