Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Sick wild elephant given medical care
Thailand
General

Sick wild elephant given medical care

published : 15 May 2022 at 11:35

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

KANCHANABURI: A male wild elephant suffering from septicemia, or blood infection by bacteria, is being taken care of by veterinarians after being found lying immobile in Si Sawat district, a wildlife official revealed on Sunday.

Pathoon Intarabutr, chief of the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Muang district, said the elephant was found lying in a forest near Mong Krathae, the Moo 5 village in tambon Tha Kradan by villagers who informed the Kaeng Khaep forest protection unit at about 2pm on Saturday.

Mr Paithoon said he immediately contacted Anan Phophan, director of Protected Areas Regional Office 3 in Ban Pong, Phetchaburi. A team of vets were subsequently dispatched to the spot.

The vets examined the elephant and found it was male and about 15 years old. The pachyderm was found to have a large swollen wound in the front right foot and to be suffering from septicemia. It was given anti-septic and a saline drip.

The elephant was mostly lying still and moved its legs only occasionally.

On Sunday morning, the animal was able to slightly move its trunk. The vets tended to the wounded beast around the clock, trying to save its life.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

China tightens curbs on overseas travel as part of Covid battle

HONG KONG: China has said it will impose tight restrictions on "non-essential" overseas travel for its citizens to help contain the worst coronavirus outbreak the country has seen in the past two years.

11:52
World

Fierce fighting in Ukraine's east but Eurovision win lifts spirits

KYIV: Ukraine's forces were fighting off a fierce Russian onslaught on the east of the country Sunday, after a Eurovision victory gave the country a much-needed boost of morale.

11:45
Thailand

Sick wild elephant given medical care

KANCHANABURI: A male wild elephant suffering from septicemia, or blood infection by bacteria, is being taken care of by veterinarians after being found lying immobile in Si Sawat district, a wildlife official revealed on Sunday.

11:35