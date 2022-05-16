Wild elephant dies from septicemia

KANCHANABURI: The male wild elephant which was found suffering from septicemia in a forest in Si Sawat district on Saturday died on Sunday afternoon, a wildlife official said.

Pathoon Intarabutr, chief of the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Muang district, said the pachyderm died at 3.05pm despite efforts by veterinarians to save its life.



The elephant was found lying immobile in a forest near Mong Krathae, the Moo 5 village in tambon Tha Kradan by villagers who informed the Kaeng Khaep forest protection unit at about 2pm on Saturday.



A team of vets from Protected Areas Regional Office 3 in Ban Pong, Phetchaburi province, were dispatched to the spot.



The vets examined the elephant, a male, about 15 years old, and found a large swollen wound in the front right foot, which caused it to be suffering from septicemia, or a blood infection by bacteria. They gave it anti-septic and a saline drip and tended to the wounded beast but were not able to save its life.



Samples of the inner organs of the elephant had been collected by the vets for examination by the wildlife forensic science operation unit of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.



The dead elephant had been buried.