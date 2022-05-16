Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Manhunt for Tak gold shop robber
Thailand
General

Manhunt for Tak gold shop robber

published : 16 May 2022 at 13:44

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

A man wearing a motorbike helmet makes off with gold ornaments and an amount of cash at a gold shop in Tak province on Sunday. (Photo supplied)
A man wearing a motorbike helmet makes off with gold ornaments and an amount of cash at a gold shop in Tak province on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

TAK: A police manhunt has been launched for a man who on Sunday staged a robbery at a gold shop in the Big C superstore in Muang district of this northern border province and made off with 193-baht weight of gold ornaments worth about 5.8 million baht.

Three female employees of the Yaowaraj Sinthavee gold shop told police that the man suddenly appeared before them, pulled out a handgun and forced them to hand him several trays of gold ornaments. They did not resist for fear of their lives.

The man took the gold ornaments and an amount of cash before fleeing on a white Yamaha motorcycle in the direction of King Taksin Hospital, the employees said.

They said the robber was tall and thin and wore a grey jacket, a pair of brown trousers, a pair of white gloves and a red helmet with a white cross painted on top.

Pol Maj Gen Pokpapop Bodipitak, the Tak police chief, said he had ordered officers in Muang district to track down the robber. All police checkpoints were alerted for interception.

Police in Mae Sot district had set up a dragnet to prevent the robber from fleeing across the border.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Manhunt for Tak gold shop robber

TAK: A police manhunt has been launched for a man who on Sunday staged a robbery at a gold shop in the Big C superstore in Muang district of this northern border province and made off with 193-baht weight of gold ornaments worth about 5.8 million baht.

13:44
Thailand

Chadchart warns supporters against taking his poll lead for granted

Chadchart Sittipunt, an independent candidate in the upcoming Bangkok governor election, is beseeching his supporters to not take comfort in his poll leads.

13:10
Business

Bitcoin has no future as a payments network - FTX

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX's founder has said that bitcoin has no future as a payments network and criticised the digital currency for its inefficiency and high environmental costs.

12:40