Flooding in Korat

Floodwater surges along a section of Highway 304 into the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, causing traffic congestion, following heavy rain on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Floodwater inundated many areas of Muang and Chok Chai districts, including the province's largest pottery village in tambon Dan Kwian, following heavy rain on Monday.

In Muang district, starting about 4.30pm many roads were flooded. A section of Highway 304 in front of Surathampithak School was about 30 centimetres under water, causing a 2-kilometre-long traffic jam.



From Highway 304, the water flowed to the inner part of the city. The road in front of the Save One market was under about 40cm of water. Municipal workers opened drain covers to speed up the water flow.



In Chok Chai district, the rain started about 2.30pm. Runoff from cassava plantations on high ground flowed down into Dan Kwian village, the province's largest pottery community in tambon Dan Kwian.



About 50 houses were flooded out. The water at some spots was about 1.50 metres deep.



Rescuers from the Hook 31 rescue unit rushed to the community with flat-bottom boats to help move villagers, many of them elderly, their belongings and domestic animals to high ground.



Residents said it was the heaviest flood to hit the pottery village in 10 years.



The situation improved when the rain stopped about 6pm and the water flowed into a natural canal which runs into the Mun river.

The floodwater drained off overnight.