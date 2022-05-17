US defence secretary to make official visit

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, left, with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington DC on May 12. (Photo supplied)

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay an official visit to Thailand in June, according to a source at the Defence Ministry.

The source said on Tuesday that Gen Austin would make his first visit to Thailand since being appointed last year. The visit would be next month. The dates had yet to be finalised.

Observers expected he would discuss improvement of the Thai armed forces, weaponry and defence industry, the source said.

He met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Washington DC on May 12 during the Asean-US Summit.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut and Gen Austin discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation through the capacities of the armed forces, military education and joint military exercises.