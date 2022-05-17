Section
Karaoke shop owner charged with trafficking 13y/o girl
Thailand
General

published : 17 May 2022 at 17:13

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Nattha Meenche, seated, is shown the court warrant for her arrest by police, at Phu Pha Karaoke shop in Songkla's Thepha district on May 13. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: The woman owner of a karaoke shop in Thepha district has been arrested on a charge of trafficking a 13-year-old girl, Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet Yoinual said on Tuesday.

The arrest of Nattha Meenche, alias Ka Noh, 48, followed a raid by police from Huay Pling station on Phu Pha Karaoke shop at Moo 6 village in tambon Tha Muang, Thepha district, on April 26, he said.

That followed information received by Huay Pling police that a 13-year-old girl had been forced into prostitution at the karaoke shop.

The girl was rescued during the raid and put in the care of welfare officials. 

The girl said she had been forced to provide sex services to clients for 1,200 baht a time. She was given 700 baht and the rest went to Ms Nattha.

Sshe had worked at the shop for 15 days, and been forced to have sex with three customers at a resort.

With information from the girl and other evidence, police obtained a warrant from the Nathawi Provincial Court for the arrest of Ms Nattha.

Ms Nattha was detained at the Phu Pha Karaoke shop on May 13.

Charged with human trafficking and procurement of a girl under 15 years of age for prostitution, the woman was handed over to Huay Pling police for legal proceedings.

The girl was placed in Songkhla Home, under the care of the provincial office of social development and human security.

